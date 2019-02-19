Ariana Grande Breaks Record For Most Simultaneous Top 40 Billboard Hot 100 Hits by a Female Artist

Grande charts 11 songs in the top 40, and 12 on the chart overall, all from her new album, 'Thank U, Next.'

Ariana Grande rewrites the record for the most simultaneous top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hits by a female artist, charting 11 songs in the region on the survey dated Feb. 23.

All 11 tracks are from Grande's new album, Thank U, Next, which launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. (Each of the set's 12 songs makes the Hot 100, with one just outside the top 40.)

Grande bests the mark previously set by Cardi B, who tallied nine top 40 Hot 100 entries April 21, 2018, when her album Invasion of Privacy opened atop the Billboard 200.

Drake holds the record for the most simultaneous top 40 Hot 100 hits among all artists, claiming 21 on July 14, 2018, the same week that his album Scorpion debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Here's a look at each of Grande's 12 songs on the latest Hot 100:

No. 1, "7 Rings"

No. 2, "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored"

No. 3, "Thank U, Next"

No. 14, "Needy"

No. 17, "NASA"

No. 21, "Imagine"

No. 22, "Bloodline"

No. 25, "Ghostin"

No. 26, "Fake Smile"

No. 27, "Bad Idea"

No. 38, "In My Head"

No. 48, "Make Up"

All of the above songs are debuts except for "7 Rings," which spends its fourth week at No. 1 on the Hot 100; "Thank U, Next," which rebounds 7-3 after spending seven weeks at No. 1; and "Imagine," which re-enters at No. 21, besting its prior No. 24 peak.

As previously reported, Grande becomes just the second artist to hold the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 spots on the Hot 100 simultaneously, after The Beatles in 1964.

All charts will update Feb. 20 on Billboard.com.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.