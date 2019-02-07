Ariana Grande Breaks Silence on Canceling Grammys Performance

The pop star called out the show's producer Ken Ehrlich for "lying about me," claiming that her "creativity & self expression was stifled" by him.

Ariana Grande on Thursday took to Twitter to break her silence on reports regarding her canceled performance at this year's Grammy Awards.

Grande responded to a recent interview that the show's producer Ken Ehrlich gave to The Associated Press, in which he claimed that the pop star "felt it was too late for her to pull something together."

Ehrlich also said that the Recording Academy was hopeful that Grande — who is up for two awards this year — would take the stage after having "conversations over the past month or so." The producer also added that Grande's choice to pull out of the show is "too bad" because she's a "great artist."

He also said that he'd still "love to get her in the show this year."

In her rebuttal, Grande called out Ehrlich for lying about the situation. "I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken," she wrote. "It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend."

Added the singer, "I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."

Grande — who has been featured on billboards promoting the Grammys — was seemingly referring to a report from Variety, published on Tuesday, in which a source told the publication that she pulled out because producers initially wouldn't allow her to perform her latest hit "7 Rings," from her forthcoming album, Thank U, Next. Grande reportedly made a brief compromise to include "7 Rings" in a medley but backed out again once the Recording Academy insisted on choosing the second song.

Later, Grande tweeted that she "offered 3 different songs." She explained, "It's about collaboration. It's about feeling supported. It's about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games."

She concluded, "It's just a game y'all…and I'm sorry but that's not what music is to me."

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to reps for Grande and the Grammys for comment. See Grande's post below.

The 2019 Grammys — hosted by Alicia Keys — are set to air live Feb. 10 on CBS from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.