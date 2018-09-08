Ariana Grande Breaks Silence on Mac Miller's Death

The rapper — who died on Sept. 7 after an apparent overdose at the age of 26 — and pop star dated for two-and-a-half years before ending their relationship in the spring of 2018.

Ariana Grande has broken her social media silence since the passing of Mac Miller, and shared a simple tribute in the form of a nostalgic photo. No caption accompanied Grande's post, an old, black-and-white shot of a seated Miller looking up.

The rapper — who died on Sept. 7 after an apparent overdose at the age of 26 — and pop star dated for two-and-a-half years before ending their relationship in the spring of 2018. They were friends and collaborated before making their romance official in September of 2016, and even though they didn't speak following their split, Miller wished nothing but the best for her after the break-up.

"I’ve cared about her for a long time as a person,” he told Rolling Stone in a recent interview, adding that he was happy for her and her engagement to Pete Davidson. “I am genuinely happy that that’s how she moved. That’s good for her. Go, go, keep going! As she should. I’m just being real. That’s good. Now I have space for me. And that’s great too.”

Grande is the latest to share a remembrance of the rapper, as numerous artists — including Chance The Rapper, J. Cole, G-Eazy, Halsey and many more — express their grief and disbelief over Miller's shocking death on social media.