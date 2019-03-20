Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes Headlining 2019 Lollapalooza

The Chainsmokers, Kacey Musgaves, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill and Hozier are also playing the Aug. 1-4 festival in Chicago.

The full lineup for this summer's Lollapalooza features a huge assortment of rock, pop, hip-hop, EDM and country stars, from headliners Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots and The Strokes, to J Balvin, Lil Wayne, The Chainsmokers, Meek Mill, Gary Clark Jr., Flume and Tame Impala.

The festival will take over Grant Park on Chicago's lakefront from Aug. 1-4 with a massive roster that also boasts sets from Janelle Monae, Rosalia, Tenacious D, Yaeji, Slash, Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Skies and Madeon.

A partial lineup was revealed on Tuesday in an adorable puppy-filled video that gave a sneak peek at the lineup, which Wednesday's (March 20) full announcement revealed will also include H.E.R., Hozier, 21 Savage, Death Cab For Cutie, The Revivalists, Maggie Rogers, co-founder Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven Orchestra, Alesso, 6Lack, NF, Sheck Wes and King Princess.

This summer's Lolla will host more than 170 bands on eight stages, with 4-day general admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum passes available now here; One-day tickets will be offered at a later date. Children 10 and under are free with every ticket-holding adult.

Check out the full lineup below.

