Ariana Grande Gets Bee Tattoo to Remember Victims of Manchester Arena Attack

Bees historically symbolize the city of Manchester.

To mark the one year anniversary of the tragic attack that killed 22 fans at one of her shows, Ariana Grande has further shown solidarity with the Manchester, England, community by getting a tiny bee tattoo behind her ear.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer tweeted a photo of her new ink on Thursday, simply captioned "forever," in memory of the victims of the bombing at her Manchester Arena concert last May.

The bee has become a historic symbol of the city of Manchester, dating back to the Industrial Revolution when their factories were often nicknamed "beehives" due to their busy productivity. To many citizens, the bee is also a symbol of diligent teamwork, and has become a popular tattoo in support of Grande and the attack victims.

Grande acknowledged the one year anniversary on social media Tuesday. "Thinking of you all today and every day," she tweeted, complete with a bee emoji. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

Thousands gathered in Manchester on Tuesday to remember the victims — which included more than 800 injured — with Prince William and Prime Minister Theresa May joining the families of victims at a remembrance service at Manchester Cathedral.

See Grande's ink below.

