Ariana Grande Goes Big in Giambattista Valli Tulle Gown at Grammys

The pop princess looked the part in a dreamy tulle gown by Giambattista Valli that reminded of the Zac Posen dress she would have worn last year.

Pop music darling Ariana Grande took over the the Grammys red carpet on Sunday in a sweet princess gown that stayed true to her cutesy aesthetic and spanned 20 feet in diameter.

Grande, up for five awards including record and album of the year, didn't don her typical two-piece ensemble and thigh-high boots, however, but went even more elegant with a dusty blue tulle ballgown. Grande chose a custom Giambattista Valli dress and archival Christian Louboutin shoes; stylist Law Roach revealed it was inspired by a "princess." Naturally, her hair was pulled up in a signature pony tail.

The outfit brought to mind a stormy cloud, perhaps nodding to her Cloud Eau de Parfum. Grande hinted that the grey tone will continue to her onstage look, and she gave a little melancholy show on the red carpet by raising her gloved hands to her face and laying down.

Ahead of the 5 p.m. award show, Grande changed into a silky top and grey skirt, while keeping her long gloves. The move reminded of Lady Gaga's four Met Gala quick changes by Brandon Maxwell.

Last year, Grande skipped the Grammy Awards at the last minute over creative differences with the production team. She did reveal the dress she planned to wear — a similar baby blue, strapless Zac Posen gown that was fit for Cinderella.

The "7 Rings" star strayed away from her performance costume aesthetic of a two-piece crop top and flare skirt at the Grammys. At Coachella, for example, Versace and Michael Ngo each made a custom look for her: "Barely recovering from this never ending fairytale that unfolded last night... What a moment in pop-culture history," Ngo wrote on Instagram at the time.