Ariana Grande is Making a 'Thank U, Next' Beauty Line

The singer filed for a trademark on April 2.

A Thank U, Next beauty line is coming.

Ariana Grande wants to make fragrances, as well as bath and body products based on her hit single and subsequent album, which dropped in February.

Her company GrandAri, Inc filed on April 2 to trademark Thank U, Next for fragrances, body lotions, bath and shower gels, body scrubs, body powders, body mists and more. The move came one day after she released her song "Monopoly" with friend Victoria Monet, and just two weeks before she is set to make her Coachella headlining debut on April 14 in the California desert.

The "7 Rings" singer already sells beauty products, including six fragrances with names such as Cloud, Sweet Like Candy and Moonlight. Ulta carries her $48 Sugar Cube gift set with eau de parfum spray pens and exfoliating sugar scrubs.

On her website, Grande sells Thank U, Next merch including caps, socks, shot glasses and notebooks that resemble the burn book from her music video, which paid homage to Mean Girls; products inspired by her Sweetener album (2018) are still available.

Grande has also entered the culinary realm with a Starbucks collaboration that debuted last month — a Cloud Macchiato in cinnamon or caramel, served hot or cold.