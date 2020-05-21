Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga Release Collaboration Song, "Rain on Me"

The song showcases both Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's unmatched vocals, and comes just one week after the duo announced the release date for their high-profile collab.

Two pop queens have at last crossed paths in the highly anticipated "Rain on Me," which dropped on Friday.

"I said to her, 'OK, now everything that you care about while you sing, I want you to forget it and just sing,'" Gaga recently told Zane Lowe of the collaboration on Apple Music. "'And by the way, while you're doing that, I'm going to dance in front of you. And she was like, 'Oh my God. Oh my God, I can't, I can't. I don't know. Oh my God. OK, OK.' And then I did it and she sang, and she started to do things with her voice that was different. And it was the joy of two artists going, 'I see you.'"

Gaga also noted that fans will see Grande do things she's never done before in the song's music video, which form a friendship between the superstars.

"When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, 'You're going to be OK. Call me; here's my number,'" Gaga says. "And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn't want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful. And eventually she called me on my s--t. She was, 'You're hiding.' And I was ... and then this friendship blossomed."

"Rain on Me" will be featured on Gaga's upcoming Chromatica album, out May 29. Listen to the Gaga/Grande collaboration below.

