Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Priyanka Chopra, Heidi Klum Dazzle in $16 Million of Lorraine Schwartz Jewels at Grammys

Also adding to the glam, Cardi B sparkled in $5 million-worth of Gismondi 1754 diamond necklaces, while Camila Cabello chose a $2 million Le Vian collar necklace.

Billie Eilish was the big winner at Sunday’s 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, taking home five trophies, including record of the year and best new artist, but jeweler Lorraine Schwartz captured the night’s red-carpet attention for the sparkling jewels worn by stars that included Ariana Grande and Lizzo.

Priyanka Chopra paired her Ralph & Russo caftan-style gown with pink and white diamonds totaling $1 million by the New York-based Schwartz, while Klum opted for Schwartz’s diamond drops on a long chain, matched with a diamond bracelet and multiple rings, all valued at $2.5 million. Fold in the high-profile looks for Lizzo and Ariana Grande, and Schwartz’s red-carpet placements totaled more than $16 million.

But Schwartz wasn’t the only A-list jeweler at the Grammys – from crystal-embellished pieces to one-of-a-kind diamond designs, here are some of the night’s boldest looks:

Lizzo in Lorraine Schwartz

A multi-Grammy winner Sunday night, Lizzo turned up early on the red carpet, channeling a Diana Ross vibe in a curvaceous white beaded gown with matching faux fur stole by Atelier Versace; she paired the look with with a double-V diamond necklace, custom diamond earrings and diamond rings all by Lorraine Schwartz, valued at more than $2 million.

Ariana Grande in Lorraine Schwartz

Twitter kicked into overdrive when Ariana Grande arrived on the Grammys red carpet in a custom gray silk-tulle ballgown by Giambattista Valli; with such a dramatic gown, Grande’s stylist, Law Roach, kept the jewelry simple: a pair of Lorraine Schwartz platinum-set diamond studs totaling 30 carats and valued at $2.5 million. For her onstage performance, Grande switched out the studs for a suite of Colombian emeralds and diamonds also by Schwartz: teardrop earrings crafted 64 carats of Colombian emeralds and diamonds, a marching diamond necklace with a pendant featuring a 15-carat diamond and 60-carat Colombian emerald, and a diamond ring. Total value of Grande’s onstage look: a cool $8 million.

Camila Cabello in Le Vian

The Grammy nominee arrived on the red carpet with her father, a hint of what was to come with her emotional performance of “First Man.” Cabello’s red-carpet look included a Versace gown with jewels by Le Vian, including a $2 million collar necklace featuring 64 carats of diamonds.

Billy Porter in Alexis Bittar

A Grammy winner for best musical theater album in 2013 for Kinky Boots, Porter continues his streak of high-drama looks this awards season with this sparkly fringed jumpsuit and matching mechanical hat, a custom look by Baja East by Scott Studenberg. Porter accessorized the look with jewelry by Alexis Bittar, including a bold crystal spider cuff from Bittar’s archives.

Cardi B in Gismondi 1754

She didn’t walk the red carpet, so many Grammys viewers missed Cardi B’s sparkling Mugler gown, paired with diamond necklaces by Italian high-jewelry brand Gismondi 1754. Massimo Gismondi worked with Cardi B’s stylist, Kollin Carter, and Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader, crafted a one-of-a-kind, eight-strand necklace of diamonds in graduating sizes, layered with a diamond-drop necklace to create a diamond collar effect over the high mesh necklace of Cadwallader’s beaded Mugler gown. The necklaces totaled more than 310 carats of diamonds and are valued at more than $5 million. Completing the look was a grouping of eight diamond bracelets by Beverly Hills jewelry designer Dena Kemp, valued at roughly $500,000.

Diplo in Bulgari

The Grammy-winning DJ accessorized his Western-influenced look with a necklace from Bulgari’s archives: The necklace dates to 1961 and is crafted of 108 carats of turquoise, sapphires and diamonds totaling 108 carats and set in gold and platinum. Diplo finished the look with a pair of Serpenti rings in diamonds and gemstones.

Rosalia in Messika

A Grammy winner Sunday night for best Latin rock, urban or alternative album, Rosalia paired her red fringed look by Alexander Wang with diamonds by Messika, including a diamond ear cuff from the Paris-based brand’s high-jewelry collection.