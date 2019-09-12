Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey Debut 'Charlie's Angels' Music Video

"Don't Call Me Angel" will be featured in the Elizabeth Banks-helmed film, set to hit theaters in November.

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey are no angels in the music video for their collaboration "Don't Call Me Angel."

The song is featured in the upcoming Charlie's Angels film, which Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska star in as the Angels. Elizabeth Banks also stars, as well as directed and wrote the screenplay for the film, which serves as a continuation of the hit franchise and is set to hit theaters on Nov. 15.

In Banks' version, the Angels are still working for the mysterious Charlie Townsend but are dealing with the challenges of the global expansion of his security and investigation agency.

Grande and Cyrus shared teaser clips of the music video on their social media accounts on Tuesday. The clip showed Grande, Cyrus and Del Rey wearing all-black ensembles and angel wings as they confidently walked toward the camera.

"Don't Call Me Angel" marks the first collaboration for the three singers, though Grande and Cyrus previously performed a cover of Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over" in 2015.

Watch the music video for "Don't Call Me Angel" below.