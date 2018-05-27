Ariana Grande Posts Teaser Clip of Nicki Minaj Collaboration "The Light Is Coming"

'Sweetener,' Grande's forthcoming album, is due out this summer.

Ariana Grande's new album is on its way, and ahead of its release she's previewing "The Light Is Coming," her latest Nicki Minaj collaboration.

The clip starts off with a verse by Minaj, with lyrics like "Why you have to make me go call up my side guy?/ Can't let a F-boy eff up my nights, right?" -- followed by Grande singing "The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole."

Grande posted the clip on social media Sunday. Earlier in May, she hinted that she'd be dropping the song soon.

The singer and rapper paired up for "Side to Side" back in 2016.

Sweetener, Grande's forthcoming album, is due out this summer. Listen to a snippet of "The Light Is Coming" below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.