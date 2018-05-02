Ariana Grande to Open the Billboard Music Awards

The show airs May 20 on NBC.

Ariana Grande is on top of the world right now. The record-breaking pop star just made her triumphant, gravity-defying return with "No Tears Left to Cry," an empowering dance floor jam that made her the only artist to have the lead single from their first four albums debut in the Billboard Hot 100. In perfect timing, she's just been announced as the opening artist for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Grande broke the news during her Tuesday night takeover of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on which she also gave the television debut performance of "No Tears Left to Cry." She joins the star-studded schedule with previously announced performances from BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes for one of music's biggest nights of the year.

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the 2018 BBMAs will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.