Ariana Grande Performs Live Debut of 'No Tears Left To Cry' in Surprise Coachella Appearance

Rumors first started spreading that Grande would be performing when her manager Scooter Braun dropped hints on Twitter.

It's hardly been 24 hours since Ariana Grande released her much-anticipated return with new single "No Tears Left To Cry." Now, the pop star is celebrating in the best way: a surprise performance during the first night of Coachella weekend two.

Rumors started spreading that Grande would be performing when her manager Scooter Braun dropped two hints on Twitter: "Hey Ariana Grande ... what are you up to tonight?" he asked, before telling his followers he was on his way to the Coachella stage.

Soon after, fans started sharing photos of Grande (with lavender-colored hair) and her boyfriend Mac Miller in a helicopter, likely en route.

Finally, the speculation was over when Grande took to the stage during Kygo's set to treat fans to a powerful live debut of her new single.

With labelmate The Weeknd headlining, it's possible Grande could make a second Coachella appearance during the "Call Out My Name" singer's set -- but nothing more has been confirmed at press time. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.