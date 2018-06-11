Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Engaged After Weeks of Dating

The pop singer and 'Saturday Night Live' star began dating less than a month ago.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged after just weeks of dating, The Hollywood Reporter can confirm.

The two stars, both 24, began dating less than a month ago and recently went public with their romance. They attended each others' shows, got symbolic tattoos and have posted about one another on social media.

According to Us Weekly, the first outlet to report the news, friends of the couple call them a "perfect fit."

"They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive," said the publication's source, adding that the pop star and the Saturday Night Live actor "were telling people that they’re engaged" at Robert Pattinson's birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Though their courtship may have been short, the insider claims that the unexpected twosome are "looking forward to a very long engagement together."

Not long after calling it quits with rapper Mac Miller, Grande entered a relationship with Davidson. Their romance began with flirty exchanges on Instagram and was confirmed by Davidson when he posted a photo of himself and Grande dressed in Harry Potter garb, accompanied by the caption: "the chamber of secrets has been opened..."

Grande and Davidson have yet to publicly announce their engagement and reps for both did not immediately respond to THR's requests for comment.