Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Whirlwind Romance: A Cheat Sheet

Is it really love if you don't wear matching Harry Potter robes?

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are tattoo-official.

In what can only be described as a whirlwind romance, the two stars began dating less than a month ago and have already attended each others' shows, gotten symbolic tattoos and worn matching Harry Potter costumes (remember, they're both 24 years old).

On May 10, Grande posted on her Instagram story, confirming her split from musician Mac Miller, writing “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes.” (She'd later say that the relationship was “toxic” as she tried to support his sobriety — “I didn’t share how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was.”)

The first time we heard Davidson (Saturday Night Live) was newly single was May 17, when he revealed on Complex’s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg that he was no longer with Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David, calling her a “very talented girl.”

Us Weekly reported that Grande and Davidson’s relationship began around May 12, a.k.a. the night Grande attended an SNL after party with Davidson and his mom. (Because nothing kindles romance quite like mom, right?) The publication reports they were officially dating as of May 21—that's five days after Davidson announced he'd split from David.

Since those rumors, the two have been posting evidence across Instagram of their new, fast-paced playground love affair at the pace of giddy school kids.

Exhibit A: The pair went Instagram official on May 30, when Davidson shared a couple pic of them in Harry Potter robes (FYI: Davidson is a Gryffindor and Grande is a Slytherin). She replied to the post, teasing, “u tryna to Slytherin (I'm deleting my account now).” The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer also posted a pic of her Harry Potter gear on Insta (but sans beau).

Exhibit B: They’ve attended each others' shows. Grande was by Davidson’s side backstage before he and Wil Sylvince opened for Dave Chappelle at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City. And just this weekend, Davidson raved about Grande’s Wango Tango performance at the Banc of California Stadium on Saturday night, calling it “lit” on his Instagram story, according to People.

Exhibit C: Grande posts an intimate picture of her BF on June 1. There's no doubt they're together as she writes, "I thought you into my life," then "Woah! Look at my mind," implying she's got her dream boyfriend. It's not exactly as catchy as her lyrics, but this is a staple of high school poetry illicitly doodled on classroom desks.

Exhibit D: The next day, Davidson kicked his loyalty up a notch by getting not one but two AG tats on June 2 (about 12 days into the relationship).

Though Grande got a bee tattoo last month to represent the Manchester bombing, Davidson got black bunny ears and a mask behind his ear — Grande wears the iconic look on the cover of her 2016 album Dangerous Woman. Los Angeles tattoo artist London Reese also inked her initials on his thumb, according to BuzzFeed. Grande has joined an illustrious ink club; Davidson also has a tattoo of Hillary Clinton.

That’s right—it’s 2018, and the only way a pop star and a comedian can declare their love is with a little help from Harry Potter, tattoos and Instagram (basically the recipe for a teen romance novel).

The pair likely first met when Grande hosted SNL in March 2016. Davidson has been featured on SNL since 2014, but previously appeared in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Trainwreck. He next stars in a spinoff of The Big Lebowski called Going Places and the Zoey Deutch rom-com Set It Up. As for Grande, though she acted in Scream Queens, the four-time Grammy nominee is best known for her hits like “Into You,” “Break Free” and “Love Me Harder.”