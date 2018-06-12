Ariana Grande Ring Photo Suggests She and Pete Davidson Got Engaged Days Ago

She wore a huge ring to Wango Tango on June 2.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have likely been engaged for the past 10 days.

Us Weekly reported June 11 that the pop singer and Saturday Night Live comedian were engaged after just weeks of dating, which The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

However, fans are now noticing that Grande was wearing a huge rock on her ring finger on June 2 during her Wango Tango performance at the Banc of California Stadium. At this point, people were still speculating about their whirlwind romance, believed to have begun around May 12.

This means the couple got engaged on or before June 2, after about three weeks of dating. The Daily Mail shared photos Thursday of the young lovers in Disneyland, with Grande sporting the same ring, which confirms that her Wango Tango bling was the real deal.

Grande alluded to the engagement on Twitter on June 11. A fan asked if “he knows he’s marrying us [her fans] as well” and Grande replied, “he’s been briefed.”

The 24 year olds started their relationship about a month ago and have since posted couple photos on social media, worn matching Harry Potter costumes and went to Disneyland together — Davidson even got two Grande-themed tattoos. Us Weekly reported that the couple announced their engagement at actor Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in L.A. on June 9.