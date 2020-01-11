Ariana Grande Set to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

The Grammy-winning artist is nominated in five categories this year, including album of the year for 'Thank You, Next.'

Ariana Grande has been added to the list of A-list performers at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

The announcement was made Saturday by the superstar singer and The Recording Academy.

"See you jan 26 #GRAMMYs @cbs @recordingacademy," Grande revealed in a tweet.



Other 2020 Grammy performers include Billie Eilish and Lizzo, who will make their debut on the Grammy stage, and a first-time collaborative performance by couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Check out the full list of 2020 Grammy nominations here, and tune in on Jan. 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT to watch the biggest night in music.

