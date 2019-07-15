Ariana Grande Stars in New Givenchy Campaign

On Monday, Givenchy launched a new campaign featuring the pop star, and posted a number of photos on their Instagram page a day earlier of the songstress in chic black-and-white silhouettes.

Ariana Grande has always been fashion forward, but now the star has paired up with one of today's biggest designers for a new campaign.

On Monday, Givenchy launched a new campaign featuring the pop star, and posted a number of photos on their Instagram page a day earlier of the songstress in chic black-and-white silhouettes.

Grande took to Instagram to share a series of photos as well, looking over her shoulder in a sparkling off-the-shoulder top, and showing her power in a green pantsuit. "honored to be your girl and wear these looooks @givenchyofficial," she wrote in the caption along with some cloud emojis. "happy campaign reveal day. can’t wait for everybody to see all of the photos."

See Grande's post below, and the rest of the Givenchy campaign here.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.