Ariana Grande Surpasses Selena Gomez as Instagram's Most-Followed Woman

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo still holds the title of most-followed person.

Ariana Grande racked up yet another top spot on Monday, surpassing Selena Gomez as the most-followed woman on Instagram.

Previously, Gomez held the title with 146,267,801 followers, but as of press time, Grande had barely eclipsed her fellow pop star with 146,286,173 followers. Both women are only outpaced by soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who took the title as the most-followed person on Instagram from Gomez back in October.

Grande’s latest social-media achievement hardly comes as a surprise, considering that she’s gained more than 13 million new Instagram followers in the last four months and maintains a hyperactive presence on the platform.

Comparatively, Gomez announced in September that she would be taking a major break from social media before subsequently checking into an inpatient facility to seek mental health treatment. Since then, the “Back to You” singer’s posting on the photo-sharing app has been minimal.

Grande's new Instagram title comes on the heels of her record-breaking success with the release of her fifth full-length LP Thank U, Next, which is spending a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

