Liam Hemsworth, Clark Duke Take on Vince Vaughn's Drug Dealer Boss in 'Arkansas' Trailer

Eden Brolin, Michael Kenneth Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Chandler Duke and John Malkovich also star in Clark Duke's directional debut.

Liam Hemsworth and Clark Duke retaliate against their drug dealer boss in the trailer for Lionsgate's Arkansas.

The thriller follows Kyle (Hemsworth) and Swin (Duke), who work for an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaughn). By day they pose as park rangers, while they work as low-level drug couriers by night. Their world is then upended following many inept decisions, which leave Kyle, Swin and Johnna (Eden Brolin) directly in Frog’s crosshairs.

Michael Kenneth Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Chandler Duke and John Malkovich also star in Duke's directional debut. The film is based on John Brandon's book of the same name.

The trailer opens with Kyle explaining that "what not a lot of people know about organized crime in the South is that it's not that organized." In a voiceover, he says that he works for a man he has never met.

Despite never meeting their boss, Kyle and Swim are ordered to not interact with locals and draw attention to themselves. Swim breaks the rules when he begins a relationship with Johnna.

As Kyle and Swim begin to question working for Frog, the boss threatens to hunt them down and kill them if they abandon their jobs.

The low-ranking employees later tell one of Frog's proxies (Fox) that they are thinking of streamlining. While she says that they "can't do that," Kyle and Swim still decide to go against their boss' orders.

Drama ensues when a man threatens Kyle and Swim's new career endeavor, though they knock him out.

"These two are supposed to be working for me. They're about the worst enemies I ever had," Frog later says about Kyle and Swim. "I never asked for my life to become a great story, but that's what's happening here," the boss continues as he becomes more suspicious of his employees' intentions.

"You think you're good enough to outdo a man?" Frog asks in a voiceover as a montage plays of the men fighting each other. "That's what you do."

Arkansas will be in select theaters and available on demand May 1. Watch the full trailer above.