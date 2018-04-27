Armando Iannucci to Co-Write and Direct 'In Too Deep' Feature

Levantine Films, which previously produced 'Beasts of No Nation' and 'Hidden Figures,' is set to finance and produce the writer-director's latest.

Less than two months after his dark satire Death of Stalin soared at the specialty box office, writer-director Armando Iannucci has inked a new deal for an upcoming film that he will co-write and direct, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Levantine Films, which previously produced Beasts of No Nation and Hidden Figures, is set to finance and produce the writer-director's latest, called In Too Deep. Levantine president of production Tory Metzger will oversee the project, while Iannucci will also produce.

Iannucci is co-writing the script with British comedy writer and actor John Finnemore (Dead Ringers, That Mitchell and Webb Look). Levantine did not provide any plot details at this time.

Iannucci is on a hot streak, with his March specialty release, Death of Stalin, grossing the second best per-screen average in its first weekend after Black Panther. Popular with both critics and audiences, Death of Stalin has made nearly $7 million domestically as of press time and boasts a 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

On Thursday THR also learned that Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie have joined Iannucci's upcoming Charles Dickens adaptation The Personal History of David Copperfield, which will star Dev Patel as the eponymous protagonist. Iannucci is also co-writing Copperfield; Simon Blackwell, who collaborated with Iannucci on his first film, In The Loop, will contribute to the script.

Production will begin on Copperfield in June in the U.K.; if In Too Deep follows, it will be Iannucci's fourth feature film. The director is also known for creating the HBO political satire Veep, for which he was showrunner for five seasons.

UTA negotiated the deal for Iannucci and Hogan Lovells represented Levantine. Finnemore is repped by United Agents.