Armarium to Pop Up at Schutz in Beverly Hills for Awards Season (Exclusive)

A new 12-piece line of Schutz Awards Season sandals will be sold, alongside rentals of dresses and handbags curated by the upscale fashion rental service, which will also offer styling sessions when the pop-up opens on Jan. 20.

Just in time for the Grammys and Oscars, the upscale online fashion rental and styling business Armarium has transformed the Beverly Hills boutique of Brazilian footwear brand Schutz into the Schutz x Armarium Awards Season Bungalow. Doors open on Monday, Jan. 20 and the pop-up will remain open six days a week (Monday to Saturday) through Sunday, Feb. 9, the date of the 92nd Academy Awards.

On offer will be a selection of cocktail dresses, gowns, tuxedos, evening suits, handbags and select jewelry curated by the New York-based company for women to rent, along with Schutz red carpet-ready sandals to purchase.

Explaining the “bought-borrowed” approach, Armarium co-founder and CEO Trisha Gregory told The Hollywood Reporter: “We stand behind investing in pieces that you will re-wear again and again, such as shoes, and renting the novelty fashion looks that you will only wear once.”

As on the New York-based company’s website, apparel will be available in sizes 0 to 16; in the mix will be L.A. labels Rodarte, Jonathan Simkhai and Haney, along with Naeem Khan, Christopher Kane, Georgine, Dundas, Paco Rabanne and Alessandra Rich. Handbags by Tonya Hawkes, L.A. brand LaLa Léxa by Alexa Mateen, and Jeffrey Levinson, plus select jewelry, will also be available for rent. Additionally, there will be pop-ins from beauty brands and other partners, yet to be announced.

Of course, the Armarium Style Brigade’s in-house stylists will be available to book for one-hour sessions ($50); for an appointment, click here. Hollywood stylists associated with the brigade can also be booked to style through digital lookbooks or in person, for additional fees, based on availability.

Among them are Micaela Erlanger (Meryl Streep, Lupita Nyong’o), Erin Walsh (Anne Hathaway, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kerry Washington, Alison Brie, Beanie Feldstein), and Christina Ehrlich (Mandy Moore, Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig). A unique selling point for a rental service, temporary alterations to garments will be offered on site, for a perfect fit.

Tapping into the stylists’ expertise, Gregory says that the big trends she is betting on to continue into the Grammys and Oscars are gowns with exaggerated sleeves, statement tuxedos, and bold color.

“We want to create a one-stop shop; we cater to a clientele that doesn’t have a stylist, but who comes to us as their stylist for the season,” said Gregory, adding that California is the company’s second largest market and Los Angeles makes up about a fifth of the business. “Renting has always been accepted in the L.A. market, because the consumer is aware that Hollywood gets access to borrowed looks!”

In honor of the pop-up, Schutz will introduce a special Awards Season collection of 12 new sandals ($165-$200) in silver, gold and black with special detailing such as mesh and crystal trim. The range is exclusive to the Beverly Hills location and schutz-shoes.com.

With six stores in the U.S., the Schutz label is designed by Alexandre Birman, whose family owns the company along with his namesake line—Sandra Oh memorably debuted $425 Alexandre Birman sneakers at the 2019 Golden Globes after-parties.

“Schutz has become known for our evening sandals; we make a party sandal like no one else on the market!” says Marina Larroude, head of Schutz International. “At this time of the year, especially, we have clients coming into our stores looking for shoes to pair with eveningwear. [They] asked us for high platform sandals and here they are!”

Oscar nominee Saiorse Ronan is a Schutz fan, as are Tracee Ellis Ross, Amanda Seyfried, Millie Bobby Brown, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid; while Sophia Bush, Erin Foster, Endeavor chief marketing officer Bozoma St. John, and a bevy of execs from Endeavor, UTA and CAA are all Armarium supporters.

At a past Armarium awards season pop-up, when the company fielded over 50 dress requests the day before the Oscars, Gregory recalls Hollywood stylist Negar Ali Kline (who counts Saint John as a client) referring to her as “the fashion fairy godmother of awards season.”

Ali Kline remembers the moment, too, telling THR: “She is the fashion fairy godmother! Trisha whisks into town with all of her fabulous gowns and saves the day. It really is an amazing option, as there are so many events, and women are just tired of spending on a gown that they will wear only once. Her pop-ups are these beautiful jewel box venues, where women come to try on clothing, and Trisha makes it feel like you are having a fitting at home!”

Schutz x Armarium Awards Season Bungalow; Schutz Beverly Hills; 314 N. Beverly Drive; Open Jan. 20 through Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.