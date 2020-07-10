Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers to Divorce

The 33-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, writing "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage."

Armie Hammer took to social media on Friday to announce that he and wife Elizabeth Chambers are divorcing after 10 years of marriage.

The 33-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the couple, writing "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage."

"As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority," the Call Me By Your Name actor said in his post. "We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

Chambers, 37, shared the same Instagram post as Hammer on her account. The two wed in 2010 and have two children together, 5-year-old Harper Grace and 3-year-old Ford.

Earlier this year in May, the Bird Bakery founder and CEO celebrated the couple's 10-year anniversary on Instagram, writing "TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love. I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset."