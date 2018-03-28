Quitting while ahead.

Armie Hammer is quitting track suits cold turkey. The Call Me by Your Name actor delivered the news Tuesday evening during an appearance on TBS' Conan.

“I would like to take this moment on the show to officially announce my retirement from tracksuits. I am done," he said. "I got oversaturated and burned out on tracksuits.”

In his defense, Hammer noted that he was driven to that tracksuit life due to the pressures of a nearly 14-month press tour for Call Me by Your Name (for perspective, the movie itself took six weeks to film). The tracksuits were there, packed in his bag, and — because he's only human — he caved.

"I thought, ‘You know what? If I’m going to go jump through these hoops and I’m going to continue to talk about this movie that I’ve talked about ad nauseum, I’m going to be comfortable, and I decided to dress comfortably,” Hammer explained.

But the "Armie Hammer Wears Tracksuits" buzz got a little out of hand, he confessed: "It became a thing." And, as is wont to happen when a famous person wears a thing, brands began sending him tracksuits by the dozen, making it all the more difficult to kick the comfy habit.

"I have 70 tracksuits!" the actor exclaimed to host Conan O'Brien. "That is non hyperbole." Before we could feel any sympathy for Hammer, he began humblebragging about the companies that had sent him suits: Armani, Adidas, Fila, Hugo Boss. "Tom Ford offered to make me a tracksuit!," he said.

Must be tough, Armie.