Armie Hammer Sets Broadway Return in Tracy Letts' 'The Minutes'

Tony Award-winning playwright and actor Letts also will star in his explosive portrayal of democracy in action, examined through the prism of a small-town city council meeting.

Armie Hammer will return to Broadway this season as part of the ensemble cast of Tracy Letts' new play, The Minutes.

Letts, who won both a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for August: Osage County as well as a lead actor Tony for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, also joins the cast, along with Blair Brown, K. Todd Freeman, Austin Pendleton and Jessie Mueller, marking the first nonmusical role on Broadway for the Beautiful Tony winner.

Company members reprising their roles from the play's 2017 premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company are Ian Barford and Sally Murphy, both of whom are currently on Broadway in Letts' Linda Vista, as well as Danny McCarthy and Jeff Still, the latter two fresh from year-long stints in Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird. Cliff Chamberlain, who also appeared in the original production of Letts' play, will switch to a different role on Broadway.

Directed by Anna D. Shapiro, another Tony winner for August: Osage County, the production begins previews Feb. 25 ahead of a March 15 official opening at the Cort Theatre. The limited 16-week engagement is scheduled to run through June 14.

Letts joins a relatively small group of living playwrights who have had two works produced on Broadway in the same season. Both The Minutes and Linda Vista will be eligible for 2020 Tony Awards consideration.

A satirical view of municipal civics that reflects the contentious divisions tearing apart the country and shredding democracy, The Minutes examines the inner workings of a city council meeting in which hypocrisy, lies, greed and ambition lay waste to any sense of a functioning community. Critics in Chicago called the play a perfect response to Trump's America, even though the current White House occupant is never named.

Letts will play the mayor of Big Cherry, the play's fictional small-town setting, while Hammer, who made his Broadway debut last season in Straight White Men, will play an idealistic whistle-blower character newly elected to the council.

Lead producers on the run are Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Steve Traxler and Jacob Soroken Porter. Richards also was lead producer on August: Osage County and Letts' Superior Donuts on Broadway.