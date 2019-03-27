Armie Hammer, Sofia Vergara to Join Hammer Museum in Celebrating Kids Museum Project

The event will be attended by painters, sculptors and artists leading hands-on and collaborative workshops for children throughout the museum.

Approaching the 10th anniversary of its Kids Museum Project (K.A.M.P.), which encourages children to pursue artistic and literary activities, the Hammer Museum will celebrate with a family-friendly fundraising event taking place on May. 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with special participants including Armie Hammer and Sofia Vergara.

The event will be attended by painters, sculptors and artists leading hands-on and collaborative workshops for children throughout the museum. Storybooks will be read out loud by Hollywood actors and the soundtrack to the day will be provided by DJ Chocolatebarbangs.

"It's hard to believe that we are in our tenth year of K.A.M.P.," said co-chair Brooke Kanter in a statement. "I'm always blown away by the artists' imaginativeness when creating these projects and how the activities draw kids in and lead to unexpected discoveries."

Joining Hammer and Vergara in the K.A.M.P. Reading Room will be John Stamos, Shiri Appleby, Elizabeth Chambers and Ki Hong Lee. These entertainers will read to and share stories with the children.

This year's participating artists include Math Bass, Alex Beccera, Louise Bonnet, Carolina Caycedo, Sam Falls, Haas Brothers, John Houck, Alex Israel, Patrick Jackson, Patrick Martinez, Lara Schnitger, Alake Shilling, Samantha Thomas, and Daniel Winter.

"We are so grateful to these artists for their generosity and time and are excited to energize a new generation of art enthusiasts through K.A.M.P.," said co-chair Sarah McHale.

Tickets to the event can be purchased online for an early-bird special of $125 until Mar. 31, after which they become $150. Every K.A.M.P. attendee will be able to enjoy lunch from Tender Greens and treats courtesy of Go Go Squeez, Milkbar, Intelligentsia and LIFEWTR.

In the past, actors such as Kristen Bell, Jack Black, Milo Ventimiglia, Colin Hanks and Will Arnett have participated as guest readers. This section of the event often includes the actor reading from their favorite childhood book.

K.A.M.P. is run by a committee of Hammer patrons and parents who work together to bring this event to fruition. The museum will be closed to the public until 2 p.m. on the day itself.

Exhibitions on view will include Allen Ruppersberg: Intellectual Property, 1968-2018; Dirty Protest: Selections from the Hammer Contemporary Collection; Hammer Projects by Tschabalala Self; Jamilah Sabur; and Yunhee Min; and the Armand Hammer Collection.