'Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City' to Open San Francisco Film Festival

Laura Linney stars on the new Netflix series about the further adventures of Mary Ann at 28 Barbary Lane.

Netflix’s new original series Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City will open the 2019 San Francisco International Film Festival at April 10, SFFilm announced Tuesday. The fest will kick off at the Castro Theatre with the world premiere of the first episode and a special preview of the rest of the series, followed by an opening night party at the Regency Center.

Showrunner, writer and executive producer Lauren Morelli; director and executive producer Alan Poul; author and executive producer Armistead Maupin; and star and executive producer Laura Linney are expected to attend and participate in a post-screening Q&A.

Inspired by Maupin’s books, the new series follows Linney’s Mary Ann as she returns to present-day San Francisco and is reunited with her daughter Shawna (Ellen Page) and ex-husband Brian (Paul Gross) 20 years after leaving them behind to pursue her career. She is quickly drawn back into the orbit of Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis) and her chosen family, the residents of 28 Barbary Lane. The series, which will debut on the streamer this summer, is a Working Title Television and NBCUniversal International studios production for Netflix. In addition to Morelli, Poul, Maupin and Linney, Working Title’s Andrew Stearn, Liza Chasin, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner also serve as exec producers.

“Like nothing before it, Armistead Maupin’s series of Tales of the City books defined the values and unique worldview of San Francisco and the Bay Area,” SFFILM executive director Noah Cowan said in announcing the opening night. “We are thrilled that this new take on his original vision, the remarkable result of a collaboration between Lauren Morelli and Alan Poul, that incredible cast, and our friends at Netflix, can be introduced to the world for the first time in the place that originally gave it life. It’s going to be one hell of a ‘coming home’ party!”

The San Francisco International Film Festival is set to run April 10-23.