Arnold Schwarzenegger Posts Popular Isolation Coping Video With Miniature Pets

The actor and former California governor stressed the importance of staying at home, especially for older residents.

Just like almost everyone else in the country, Arnold Schwarzenegger is practicing self-isolation amid the growing coronavirus outbreak — but he is still managing to entertain his fans.

On Sunday night, the iconic actor and former governor of California, posted a nearly two-minute-long video about the importance of self-isolation, especially for those over the age of 65, who medical professionals say are most susceptible to coronavirus being fatal.

His message was sincere, and thanks to the help of some of his friends, it is getting a lot of attention on social media.

For the video, Schwarzenegger is joined in the kitchen by his miniature horse, Whiskey, and miniature donkey, Lulu, both of which he feeds carrots while talking about being prepared for coronavirus.

"See, the important thing is you stay at home," Schwarzenegger says in the video, which has more than 5.6 million views on Twitter alone. "Because there is a curfew now. Nobody is allowed out, especially someone that is like 72 years old (referring to himself). After you're 65, you're not allowed out of the house anymore in California."

On Sunday afternoon, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close in the state. Sunday night, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered all bars, wineries, nightclubs, brewpubs and movie theaters to close, and also ordered all restaurants only do take out and delivery — no sit-down dining.

"We don't go out. We don't go to restaurants. We don't do anything like that anymore here," Schwarzenegger says in the video, which closed with him giving Lulu and Whiskey hugs and kisses on the head.

Watch Schwarzenegger's message below.