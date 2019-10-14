Arnold Schwarzenegger Leaves CAA for UTA

The Governator will next reprise his role as T-800 in 'Terminator: Dark Fate,' opening Nov. 1.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has signed with UTA in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. He was previously with CAA.

One of the most successful entertainment-politics crossover stars, the Austrian native won Mr. Universe at age 20 and Mr. Olympia seven times. He parlayed that bodybuilding success into global superstardom through movies including Conan, Total Recall, True Lies and especially the Terminator franchise, where he will reprise his role as T-800 in Terminator: Dark Fate, opening Nov. 1.

In all, Schwarzenegger's films have grossed more than $4.7 billion worldwide. He's starred in an array of genres from action to comedy, including Hercules in New York, The Expendables, Conan, Commando, Predator, Last Action Hero, Twins and Kindergarten Cop. In 1977 he won a Golden Globe for best acting debut in a motion picture for the dramedy Stay Hungry, starring alongside Jeff Bridges and Sally Field.

In addition to Dark Fate, Schwarzenegger is set to voice a character in the Stan Lee-created animated series Superhero Kindergarten, and play the president in Kung Fury 2. That latter role is a wink of sorts to Schwarzenegger's political career, in which he served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

Schwarzenegger founded the Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy at USC, the non-profit Regions of Climate Action and the After-School All-Stars Program. His passion for environmental issues also manifested in executive and starring in the Emmy-winning Showtime documentary Years of Living Dangerously, and his expertise in physical fitness led to serving as chairman of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

Schwarzenegger chronicled his unique and diverse career in the best-selling autobiography Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story. He also has penned several books and countless articles on bodybuilding.

He continues to be represented by attorney Patrick Knapp of Goodman Schenkman and financial partner Paul Wachter of Main Street Advisors.