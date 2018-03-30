Arnold Schwarzenegger Undergoes Heart Surgery

The actor and former governor of California is in stable condition.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone heart surgery, but it was planned, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The 70-year-old actor and former governor of California is in stable condition and is awake.

Earlier reports that Schwarzenegger had emergency open-heart surgery were wrong.

The actor and former Mr. Universe had an pulmonic valve replaced, which he originally had done in 1997, according to his spokesman, Daniel Ketchell. A medical team was on stand-by in case something went wrong, which is procedure, but they were not needed, Ketchell said in a statement.

Schwarzenegger is slated to appear in Expendables 4 and the upcoming Terminator installment.

Schwarzenegger served as governor from 2003-2011.