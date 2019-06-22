Arrest Made in Theft of Iconic Marilyn Monroe Statue

The suspect is the same man who was convicted of destroying Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star last summer.

Los Angeles police on Friday arrested a man who they believe stole an iconic Marilyn Monroe statue from Hollywood.

The theft occurred early Tuesday when a man used a hacksaw to remove the Monroe figure from the Four Ladies of Hollywood gazebo in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and North La Brea Avenue.

The felony suspect was identified as Austin Mikel Clay.

This is not the first time Clay has been in trouble for a high-profile stunt of destruction.

The 25-year-old was arrested and pleaded no contest last year after he took a pickaxe and obliterated the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Donald Trump.

Clay was sentenced to one day in jail, three years of formal probation and 20 days of community labor.

He also was ordered to attend psychological counseling and pay restitution of $9,404.46 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

"It's unfortunate he’s seeking this method to gain fame," LAPD Detective Douglas Oldfield told NBC News 4 after the Clay's arrested on suspicion of stealing the Monroe statue, which has yet to be recovered.

Clay is being held without bail, according to jail records.

Monroe died tragically in 1962 at the age of 36, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most iconic Hollywood actresses. The Four Ladies of Hollywood gazebo celebrates women in film and features depictions of Dolores Del Rio, Dorothy Dandridge, Mae West and Anna May Wong.