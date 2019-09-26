Art Directors Guild to Honor 'Jaws' Production Designer Joe Alves

The Oscar-nominated design artist will receive a lifetime achievement award on Feb. 1, 2020.

Oscar-nominated production designer Joe Alves will receive an Art Directors Guild's Lifetime Achievement Award at the 24th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards on Feb. 1, 2020 in Los Angeles.

Alves is best known for his design work on Steven Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Jaws movie franchise.

"The breadth and depth of Joe Alves' contribution to the art of visual storytelling can hardly be overstated. He has been involved with helping to create some of the most iconic feature films and television shows of the last 65 years," Mark Worthington, Art Directors Council Chair, said in a statement.

Alves, who began his career working on the 1956 MGM classic Forbidden Planet, has credits that include Alfred Hitchcock's Torn Curtain, John Carpenter's Escape from New York and he made his directing debut with Jaw's 3-D.

Additional honorees for lifetime achievement awards will be announced by the Art Directors Guild.

The 24th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards will be held roughly one week before the Academy Awards, which have been moved up several weeks to Feb. 9.