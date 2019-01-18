Art Los Angeles Contemporary Reveals Exhibitors, New Look for 10th Edition

L.A.'s international contemporary art fair, which in 2018 welcomed star patrons like Leonardo DiCaprio, returns to Santa Monica's Barker Hangar for five days starting Feb. 13.

Art Los Angeles Contemporary (ALAC), which in 2018 welcomed Hollywood patrons including Leonardo DiCaprio, Hannah Simone, John C. Reilly and Alia Shawkat, will celebrate its 10th edition with a refreshed aesthetic and new program offerings. ALAC 2019 will introduce new visual branding and a reimagined floor design as well as new Salon and Publishing sections, the Santa Monica-based fair announced Friday.

The Barker Hangar event will bring together more than 60 international contemporary galleries — 20 of them based in the L.A. area — for five days starting Feb. 13. In past years, the fair has taken place in mid- to late January, but this year's ALAC will coincide with L.A. newcomer and global heavy hitter Frieze, which is supplementing London and New York editions with its first West Coast event at Paramount Studios, as well as first-timer Felix, a homegrown L.A. fair launched by former TV exec and leading Hollywood collector Dean Valentine, taking place at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

For the new visual identity of ALAC, which has helped nurture a generation of young collectors, the fair has teamed with award-winning graphic designer and artist Brian Roettinger, whose clients include Mark Ronson, Florence + the Machine, Drake and Jay-Z. Of the new look, inspired in part by the fair's physical venue at the Santa Monica Airport, Roettinger explains, "The new bold black and white identity is a modular typographic system. It allows for a strict but playful mix, which is part airport way-finding and part motor transportation. The look focuses on the fair's better-known name 'ALAC,' instead of its official full name, which the team felt was a natural decision after 10 years of existence."

The event will also be housed within a new architectural design by Jerry Garcia (principal architect at Seattle-based firm Olson Kundig), who has collaborated with such world-renowned artists as Anish Kapoor, Jaume Plensa, Oscar Tuazon and Doug Aitken.

Claudia Rech, Berlin-based art historian, curator, and former gallerist of Gillmeier Rech, will curate a Salon section called "The Academy," offering a new way for galleries and the public to participate in the fair through a curated exhibition. Frances Horn, Brussels-based curator and initiator of the art book fair PA/PER VIEW at Belgian contemporary art center WIELS, has been selected to lead the ALAC publishing section, Movable Types.

