Art Parkinson's 'Zoo' Nabbed by Samuel Goldwyn Films

The family film, from director Colin McIvor, is set for a June 2018 release in the U.S. market.

Samuel Goldwyn Films has taken the North American rights to Colin McIvor’s Zoo, a family film starring Game of Thrones actor Art Parkinson and Penelope Wilton.

The pic, also starring Toby Jones, is set for an early June theatrical release in the U.S. market, it was announced Monday. Based on a true story, the film follows Tom (Parkinson) and his misfit friends fighting to save Buster the baby elephant during the air raids on Belfast in 1941.

"This is a film the whole family can enjoy together. In my house, it is universally loved from my kids to their grandparents,” said Samuel Goldwyn Films president Peter Goldwyn in a statement.

Zoo was written and directed by McIvor, and is produced by Katy Jackson and John Leslie at Wee Buns and Dominic Wright, and Jacqueline Kerrin at Ripple World Productions. Executive producers are Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse at Piccadilly Pictures and Lisa Lambert and Kevin Jackson.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn for Samuel Goldwyn Films, and Natalie Brenner, head of sales at Metro International Entertainment.