Artists First, Propagate Partner With Model Management Network Elite World Group (Exclusive)

The three-way strategic partnership is aimed at creating synergistic content, endorsement and influencer opportunities for the combined clientele.

Management-production company Artists First, production banner Propagate and model management agency network Elite World Group have struck an innovative three-way strategic partnership, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Each of the companies will brings its respective strengths to the table, with the aim of expanding and broadening their combined clientele's personal brands. For example, Artists First clients, which include Jordan Peele, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, Awkwafina, Kate McKinnon, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Niecy Nash, Ike Barinholtz and Ed Helms, will benefit from new editorial and brand endorsement opportunities through EWG, which includes its new social reputation and influencer endorsements arm Elite World, Digital.

"As more and more fashion, beauty and consumer lifestyle brands look to talent for endorsement deals, campaigns and editorial work, we are excited to work with Elite World Global to identify new opportunities for Artists First clients," Artists First CEO Peter Principato said in a statement. "We are also looking forward to helping create meaningful and impactful content to enhance our respective clients' careers."

Meanwhile, EWG's models and talent, including Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, Irina Shayk, Winnie Harlow and Vittoria Ceretti, will have access to content opportunities from Propagate and Artists First. "We represent amazing entrepreneurs and talented creatives — young women and men whose skills go far beyond runways and magazine covers," EWG CEO, chief creative officer and co-owner Julia Haart said in a statement. "The partnership introduces a cooperative approach to talent promotion and content creation in a world where social influence is currency and celebrity is being redefined every day."

Said Propagate chairman and co-CEO Ben Silverman of the chance to tap EWG's roster for its projects: "At Propagate, we are focused on building premium content with compelling creative voices from around the world. The Elite World Group agencies offer an invaluable source of fresh, socially relevant talent, and we are thrilled to work with them in developing new entertainment properties with global appeal."