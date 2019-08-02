A$AP Rocky Sends First Post-Jail Message to Fans: "I Can't Begin to Describe How Grateful I Am"

The rapper was released from a Swedish detention on Friday at the conclusion of his trial.

A$AP Rocky wasted no time in thanking his fans for their support during his nearly month-long stint behind bars in Sweden. The Harlem native took to Instagram following his release from jail on Friday to deliver a heartfelt message dedicated to those that backed him during this tough time.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks," he wrote in all-caps. "I can't begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you. This has been a very difficult and humbling experience. I want to thank the court for allowing me, Bladi and Thoto to return to our family and friends. Thanks again for all of the love and support."

Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was released from Swedish detention on Friday at the conclusion of his trial, as the judge ruled him not to be a flight risk, along with his co-defendants Thoto and Bladi, who were also free to return back to the United States. Rocky's closing statements saw him pleading that he just wanted to take a shower and see his mom again and the rest of his family.

A final verdict on his assault case is expected to be delivered by Aug. 14. Swedish prosecutors have reportedly recommended a six-month sentence.

See Rocky's message to fans below.

