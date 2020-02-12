Asghar Farhadi's 'A Hero' Heading to Berlin Market

The new Iranian feature from the two-time Oscar winner will be shopped to international buyers by French sales outfit Memento Films International.

A Hero, the new drama from two-time Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi (The Salesman, A Separation), is set to heat up the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin, which kicks off next week.

Memento Films International, the French production and sales outfit that has collaborated with Farhadi on his last three films, will be shopping the project to buyers in Berlin, circulating an English-language version of Farhadi's original Farsi script.

The project is nicely timed, coming on the heels of the historic Oscar win Sunday night for Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, which became the first non-English language movie to take the Academy Award for best picture. Like Bong, Farhadi is an acclaimed international director who has made movies outside his native country, but has found his greatest success with homegrown features.

A Separation, his closely-observed divorce drama from 2011, which premiered in Berlin and won the best film Golden Bear, as well as sweeping the acting honors, grossed some $23 million worldwide, including more than $7 million in the U.S. The movie went on to win the Oscar for best foreign-language film in 2012. Farhadi repeated the feat in 2016 with The Salesman, with the director grabbing headlines for famously declining to attend the Academy Awards celebration in protest of President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Muslim-majority countries.

Farhadi's last film was the Spanish-language mystery thriller Everybody Knows, which opened the Cannes film festival two years ago and starred Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz. Released by Focus Features in the U.S., it earned $2.7 million domestically and just under $20 million worldwide.

Given Farhadi's track record, A Hero has, sight unseen, jumped to the top of list for EFM's art-house buyers.

Farhadi is producing the film together with Alexandre Mallet-Guy of Memento Films, whose distribution arm will release A Hero in France.



