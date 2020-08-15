Ash Christian, Producer of 'Social Animals' and 'Coyote Lake,' Dies at 35

His first feature film was 'Fat Girls' in 2006, which recognized the filmmaker with an award for outstanding emerging talent at Outfest.

Ash Christian, a producer, actor and director known for Social Animals and Coyote Lake, has died, according to multiple outlets. He was 35.

Christian died in his sleep on Aug. 14 while on vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, noted the Dallas Voice. No further details were immediately available.

He ran his own production company based in New York, Cranium Entertainment, producing numerous films including the SXSW hit 1985, Hurricane Bianca, Little Sister and Coin Heist.

In 2006, Christian won outstanding emerging talent for his first feature film Fat Girls at Outfest. In 2014, he was the recipient of a Daytime Emmy award in 2014 for the short film mI Promise.

Christian was born in 1985 in Paris, Texas and began making films at a young age. As an actor, he appeared in the TV series Cleaners, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, Law & Order, Person of Interest and more. His additional producing credits include Hello Again, Burn and Kindred Spirits.

Following Christian's death, Thora Birch, who starred in Kindred Spirits, posted a tribute to him on Twitter, remembering Christian as "one of my very few truly wonderful friends. He was genuinely hilarious and to lose him is just... I can't even say."