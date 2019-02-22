Ashley Graham, Khloe Kardashian Celebrate PrettyLittleThing's New L.A. Event Space

Ashley Graham, co-founder and CEO of PrettyLittleThing Umar Kamani and Khloe Kardashian (from left to right)

The size-inclusive U.K. fast fashion e-tailer has opened an office and lounge on Melrose Avenue, complete with a photo studio and glam bar, to host Hollywood stars and influencers; Graham's second collab will drop on Monday.

British e-tailer PrettyLittleThing took “pretty in pink” to a whole new level at their Los Angeles headquarters launch party on Wednesday night with multitudes of pink roses and balloons, pink neon signs, and two seven-foot-tall stuffed pink unicorns. Oh my!

“[We live in] a world where we get filled with so much negativity and so many wrong messages that we want it to be a fairytale brand,” PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani, wearing a furry bubblegum-colored coat, told The Hollywood Reporter. “[We want] to relay some positive messages through this brand.”

One of those messages is size inclusivity: The fast fashion brand offers clothing up to U.S. size 24. Supermodel, author and host of Lifetime's American Beauty Star Ashley Graham, sporting an orange scarf-print dress, showcased her second collab collection with PrettyLittleThing at the party, which will be available on the site on Monday, according to her post on Instagram.

“She’s amazing, she’s beautiful, she represents so many amazing values that we believe in as a brand, and I really don’t feel like there was a more fitting person to be a part of the brand as Ashley.” Kamani told THR. “We didn’t just take our styles and grow the sizes out. We tried to really cater to the audience. It’s a big part of our business, but it’s also a big part of our message.”

Founded in 2012, the company extended its sizing in 2017, the same year it was acquired by Boohoo.com. Last year, the brand collaborated with Hailey Bieber on a holiday dressing capsule line and campaign, featuring the same dress worn on models of two different sizes. A recent campaign for International Women’s Day entitled #EveryBODYinPLT also represents a variety of women in terms of race, size and shape.

“To be a PLT girl, you have to be strong, you have to be confident--you've got to have good values and to have respect," Kamani told THR. "I always say this: it’s not just about the clothes, it’s about the lifestyle, but when you wear the clothes, you’re supposed to feel amazing,” Kamani told THR. “You’re supposed to feel so powerful.”

The new Melrose Avenue space was filled with a myriad of influencers and stars including Khloe Kardashian--who has her own size-inclusive denim, activewear and fashion label, Good American--possibly a new partnership with PrettyLittleThing waiting to happen. Kardashian's older sister Kourtney teamed up with the U.K.-based company in 2017 for “Pretty Little Thing by Kourtney Kardashian,” an extensive line of fashion, shoes and accessories. Sofia Richie and Olivia Culpo are also past collaborators; a buzz-driving focus for the brand.

Rappers Yg and Tyga performed at the party; musician and producer will.i.am was also in attendance and will partner with PrettyLittleThing for another event at the lounge with musical artist, India Love, on Friday February 22.

“L.A. became our home quickly," said Kamani. "It's great for the lifestyle that our customer aspires to--creating a whole celebrity feel--and the content opportunities that you have in LA just made it a natural fit. We’re a very visual brand and that led us here.”

As far as whether the "celebrity feel’:the brand is going for will lead to red carpet dressing, Kamani says that the idea has crossed his mind: “We have a lot of plans, and it’s something we’ve talked about before. Who knows? We’ve missed this year, but it’s something we’ve definitely considered."