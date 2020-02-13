Ashley Judd, Gloria Steinem Among Speakers at Tory Burch Summit (Exclusive)

Diane Von Furstenberg, Time's Up CEO Tina Tchen, 'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown and Hollywood stylist Jason Bolden will also attend the New York event.

Ashley Judd, Gloria Steinem, Diane Von Furstenberg and Time's Up CEO Tina Tchen will join designer Tory Burch for a women's summit in New York next month, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Burch — whose starry fans range from Mindy Kaling to Emily Blunt — will host the second Embrace Ambition Summit: Confronting Stereotypes and Creating New Norms on March 5 at Jazz at Lincoln Center. The Tory Burch Foundation event celebrates International Women’s Day (which is on March 8) during Women’s History Month.

Other speakers in the lineup include stylist Jason Bolden (who counts Cynthia Erivo, Ava DuVernay and Yara Shahidi as clients); Queer Eye star Karamo Brown; YouTube beauty and fashion director Derek Blasberg; Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry; Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon and co-founder of Moda Operandi Lauren Santo Domingo.

"We are bringing together leaders, activists and performers to challenge stereotypes and the unconscious biases that hold women back. The day will touch on everything from business and entrepreneurship to sports and entertainment," says Burch in a statement to THR. "There cannot be meaningful change until we deal with, and talk about, unconscious bias. It is how the Embrace Ambition campaign was born."

Tchen — Michelle Obama's former chief of staff — was named leader of Time's Up in October, after co-founding the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.

This month, Von Furstenberg teamed with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to host the 6th Annual Oscars Luncheon for female Oscar nominees including Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Amy Pascal and Diane Warren. At the fashion designer's Beverly Hills home, she toasted to the filmmakers: "I know that a lot of people are not happy that there were no women for director, but I will say because I always try to find the positive in everything, this year we have more female nominees than ever."

Judd, who sued Harvey Weinstein in 2018 after claiming he sexually harassed her, continues to advocate for women and has been campaigning for Elizabeth Warren ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Steinem, meanwhile, recently joined Olivia Wilde and Katie Couric at the 2020 Makers Conference in Los Angeles.

Burch wrapped up her show at New York Fashion Week, where her collection was all about female empowerment with structured blazers and equestrian-style boots that conveyed "tenacity." The designer was recognized at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in November alongside Charlize Theron, Greta Thunberg and Shahidi.

Speakers at the 2018 summit included Shahidi, Zoey Deutch and Margaret Atwood, while Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington have participated in Burch's #EmbraceAmbition initiative to fight gender-based double standards.