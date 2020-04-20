Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Launch Wine to Raise Money for Coronavirus Relief

"100 percent of the profits will go to a handful of charities that we have vetted for you and are so proud of during this time," the couple announced Sunday.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are making it possible for people to help those impacted by the novel coronavirus while enjoying a bottle of pinot noir.

The couple announced Sunday that they partnered with Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Vineyards to launch their own Quarantine Wine. They shared that 100 percent of the profits will be donated to a number of charities that are helping with coronavirus relief efforts.

"Hi guys, we are launching Quarantine Wine," Kutcher said in a video alongside Kunis, which he posted on Twitter.

"100 percent, that’s right, 100 percent of the profits will go to a handful of charities that we have vetted for you and are so proud of during this time," Kunis added. "Anything from feeding families who have fallen on hard times …"

Kutcher continued, "To supplying PPE equipment to front-line medical workers, to helping small businesses and people who are in distress recover."

Kunis added that the couple "had fun testing the wine," while she hopes consumers enjoy knowing that all of the profits will go to charities.

After raising a glass to everyone that is fighting the spread of the disease, Kunis shared that the bottles are "interactive" and allow users to write what they are toasting on the label. In the video, Kutcher and Kunis gave a toast to "you!"

The charities that the couple has chosen to donate to include Give Directly, Direct Relief, The Frontline Responders Fund and America’s Food Fund.

The "Quarantine Wine" can be purchased at officialquarantinewine.com.

Watch Kutcher and Kunis' announcement below.