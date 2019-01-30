Ashton Kutcher Posts His Phone Number on Twitter in New "Social Media Strategy"

No, it wasn't a prank or a leak. The actor said he’s just looking for a "real connection" with fans.

Ashton Kutcher tweeted out his phone number on Tuesday — but it wasn’t a prank for Punk'd. The actor said he misses having a “real connection” with people and wanted to change his "social media strategy.”

“I miss having a real connection w/ real people. My Community. From now on you can just text me. I won’t be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real w/ each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world,” wrote Kutcher. “Yes this is my #.” (The number includes a 319 area code from Iowa City).

By the afternoon, he had deleted the tweet but promised, “I will repost soon... sms is a fragile beast.”

Changing my social media strategy starting tomorrow. Stay tuned. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2019 I will repost soon... sms is a fragile beast — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 30, 2019

It appears Kutcher hasn’t been keeping up with responses, however. On Twitter, fans were quick to comment, “When you're waiting for Ashton to text back”; “Some of us have been on the edge of our seats since yesterday…” and “I feel scammed.” Another user quipped of Mila Kunis, “Did you check with your wife first????”

Others commented on his new strategy, saying, “Oh noooo... you woke the beast" and “This is a brilliant way to build a marketing list.” Some shared screenshots of their automated responses, which asked users to click a link.

It’s unclear what Kutcher will use the service for, though he is also the founder of online media site A Plus and a start-up investor in brands like Spotify, Pinterest and Airbnb, demonstrating the actor has a knack for spotting the next big thing in digital endeavors. Along with his business partner Guy Oseary, Kutcher has invested in more than 70 companies, including $500,000 in Uber in 2011, according to Forbes. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Kutcher's reps for comment on how he will use the collection of phone numbers.