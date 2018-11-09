Ashton Kutcher Pleads With Politicians for "Gun Reform" After Thousand Oaks Shooting

"Politicians need to stop standing behind the dollar & Protect the people!," the actor wrote in a Twitter thread, in which he also noted the eerie coincidence that he'd had his birthday party at the site of the shooting.

In a Twitter thread Thursday night, Ashton Kutcher pleaded with politicians to support "gun reform" after the Thousand Oaks shooting that left 13 people dead, including the gunman. Kutcher noted that he celebrated his 40th birthday in February at the same Southern California bar that was targeted by the gunman.

"My wife threw me a birthday party this year at the Borderline. Only reason we are alive is the shooter chose a different night. My heart goes out to the victims," he wrote. "I’ll say it again... Gun Reform Now! Politicians need to stop standing behind the dollar & Protect the people!"

Kutcher continued the thread by stating that he grew up around guns and that gun reform will not take away guns from licensed owners. "I grew up a hunter, I worked at a gun club pulling trap growing up. No body is taking your guns!!! Gun reform!!!!! Let it be a test. Your electorate doesn’t want to die when they go to church or a concert or a bar!" he wrote.

He added that "arming more people to protect others" won't work. "Armed people got killed last night," he wrote.

Kutcher then addressed Ivanka Trump. He wrote that the president's daughter's brother-in-law had attended the birthday party and could have been a victim had the gunman taken action on another night. He added, following the recent Pittsburgh shooting, "You go to synagogues you could be a victim! Talk to your dad! Plead with your dad! Let this be your legacy!"

The actor followed with tweets about loving your neighbors and stating the need to support mental health care. He also reiterated that gun reform will not take away guns all guns from gun owners. "Nobody is taking your gun or my gun. I can still go hunting. I can still protect my home," he wrote.

The thread continued with Kutcher calling out the ATF and stating that they need to require background checks. "Improve state and federal systems to vet owners and buyers. Tie mental health records to purchase of fire arms. Increase funding for mental health. Focus AG (when we get one) on gun trafficking and illegal acquisition," he suggested.

"We all have a right to freedom unless you do something to lose that right and end up in jail. We all have a right to guns unless you do something to lose that right and get your gun taken away," he continued. "The right to bear arms was built on the notion that we could form a militia to fight back against an unjust government. Is that realistic today? A nuclear bomb is an arm. Do you have the right to own that?"

The thread concluded with Kutcher writing that people will still be able to use their guns for protections, sports and hunting. He tagged Ivanka Trump, the White House, Donald Trump,Nancy Pelosi, Ben Sasse and Cory Booker in a tweet that called for better mental health care initiatives.

"If your argument is that these reforms won’t change anything I simply ask 'What problems will be the reforms create?'" he continued. "This isn’t an either/or it’s a both!Support mental health initiatives & support Gun Reform Now!!"

He added that his friend recently gave him a gun as a gift for his birthday. "I've never shot it and I don’t think I ever will," he wrote. He added that he is sending love to the families impacted by the tragedy and that "change is coming."

