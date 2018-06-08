Asia Argento: Anthony Bourdain "Was My Love, My Rock, My Protector"

Hours after news of Bourdain's death broke, the Italian actress — who had been dating the celebrity chef since 2017 — paid tribute on Twitter.

Following Anthony Bourdain's death at age 61 on Friday morning, the celebrity chef's girlfriend, Asia Argento, took to Twitter to pay tribute in an emotional statement.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds," wrote the Italian actress. "He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

Argento — who recently made headlines for speaking out against her accused rapist Harvey Weinstein in a searing speech at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival — had been dating Bourdain since 2017. The pair met on the set of Bourdain's CNN series Parts Unknown. Throughout Argento's fight against sexual misconduct in the film industry, Bourdain often offered public support for her and for Weinstein's other victims.

The food enthusiast and TV host was found dead in his hotel room in France after an apparent suicide, his employer CNN confirmed early Friday. Though Bourdain appeared to have hanged himself, his exact cause of death is still under investigation. "We have indeed learned of the death by hanging of the American chef this morning in a luxury hotel in Kaysersberg, Le Chambard," said Colmar's public prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny du Fayel in a statement. "At this stage, nothing suggests the intervention of a third party."

CNN said in its statement: "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Argento's friend and fellow #MeToo pioneer Rose McGowan shared her grief over Bourdain's passing in an emotional video posted on Twitter, which has since been deleted. "To those considering suicide, please don’t," she pleaded through tears. "Please call for help because its a permanent solution to a temporary problem, it’s not forever, and the world will not be better off without you."

Through space and time, Anthony. Your love will find you again. pic.twitter.com/XBod1vDZ8k — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018

In an accompanying caption, McGowan expressed that she as "so mad" over Bourdain's suicide. In a subsequent tweet, McGowan shared a photo of Bourdain originally posted on Argento's Instagram page. "Through space and time, Anthony," she wrote. "Your love will find you again."

Olivia Munn, Jake Tapper, Nigella Lawson, Megyn Kelly and more notable names also expressed their support for Argento in their social media reactions to Bourdain's death.