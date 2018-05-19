Asia Argento Delivers Searing Speech at Cannes: Festival Was Weinstein's "Hunting Ground"

"Even tonight there are those that need to be held responsible for their conduct," she told the assembled crowd. "You know who you are."

Asia Argento earned roaring applause at the Cannes Closing Ceremony on Saturday morning when she made a fiery speech about disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein's role at the festival upon presenting the best actress award.

“I was raped by Harvey Weinstein. The festival was his hunting ground. Even tonight there are those that need to be held responsible for their conduct," she told the assembled crowd. "You know who you are."

Argento continued: "But most importantly we know who you are and we will not allow you to get away with it any longer."

Argento entered the stage to loud applause before she started her speech, which eventually silenced the crowd. But as soon as she began, the room was visibly stunned, with viewers unsure of how to react and looking around nervously. The mood was shocked, given that Argento was so directly accusing the festival crowd of its role in abetting Weinstein's alleged abuses against women.

After Argento's speech, jury president Cate Blanchett then stood and said, "It is hard to stand as a woman," as the room remained palpably tense.

Le puissant discours d’@AsiaArgento pendant la cérémonie de clôture de Cannes. « J’ai été violée ici en 1997 par Harvey Weinstein ». pic.twitter.com/Qn1uguRzP4 — Hugo Clément (@hugoclement) May 19, 2018

