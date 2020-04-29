Tribeca: 'Asia,' 'Cowboys,' 'Materna' Among Awards Winners

Alice Wu's 'The Half of It,' premiering on Netflix on Friday, won the founders award for best narrative feature with other best feature prizes going to Poland's 'The Hater' and documentary 'Socks on Fire.'

Even with its physical edition postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival presented the winners in its juried competition tonight via Tribeca's Instagram after the festival made some of its programming available online.

Co-founders Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal participated in the virtual ceremony, which started at 7 p.m. ET and was hosted by Tribeca's senior programmer and head of immersive Loren Hammonds. Additionally, jurors appeared virtually to announce this year's winners.

Winners in select categories were presented with original pieces of art from 10 world-class artists as part of Tribeca's partnership with Chanel.

Ruthy Pribar's Asia, from Israel, won three awards, the Nora Ephron Award, designed to honor the spirit and vision of the late filmmaker and writer; best actress in an international narrative feature (Shira Haas); and best cinematography in an international narrative feature (Daniella Nowitz). Additionally, with the Ephron Award, Pribar is awarded the 2008 artwork Untitled by Pat Steir. My Wonderful Wanda got a special jury mention for the Ephron Award.

Best international narrative feature went to Jan Komasa's The Hater, from Poland, with Komasa also awarded the 2020 watercolor January Golden Rock by Helen Marden. Ainu Mosir received a special jury mention in the international narrative category. Other international winners include Kokoloko's Noe Hernandez (best actor) and Tryst With Destiny's Prashant Nair (best screenplay).

In the U.S. narrative competition, Cowboys and Materna each won two awards, with the former taking home best actor (Steve Zahn) and best screenplay (Anna Kerrigan) and the latter winning best actress (Assol Abdullina) and best cinematography (Greta Zozula, Chananun Chotrungroj, Kelly Jeffrey). Alice Wu's The Half of It, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, won the Founders Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature. Wu also wins Julian Schnabel’s 2007 artwork Le Scaphandre et le Papillon.

Bo McGuire's Socks on Fire won best documentary feature, with McGuire also receiving Sterling Ruby’s 2020 DRFTRS collage. Wonderboy gets a special jury mention.

Other documentary winners include 499 (best cinematography for Alejandro Mejia) and Father Soldier Son (best editing for Amy Foote).

The best new narrative director award was given to Nobody Knows I'm Here's Gaspar Antillo, also the recipient of Rita Ackermann’s 2018 artwork The Working Woman 3.

The Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award went to Jessica Earnshaw for Jacinta, with Earnshaw also taking home Gus Van Sant’s 2016 Achelous and Hercules artwork. The Last Out received a special jury mention.

A full list of this year's winners is available here.