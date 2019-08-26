Soccer Glory and Despair in Teaser for Asif Kapadia's 'Diego Maradona' Doc

The documentary about the life and times of arguably the world's greatest ever footballer lands on HBO in October.

A glimpse into the chaotic world of soccer's greatest ever player is offered in the teaser for Asif Kapadia's upcoming doc Diego Maradona, airing in the U.S. on HBO.

The film — Kapadia's first documentary after winning the Oscar for 2016's Amy — first bowed in Cannes to solid reviews, and draws on more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from Maradona's personal archives, spotlighting the life of the iconic Argentinian sportsman, who enthralled onlookers across the globe and incited widespread controversy.

Diego Maradona, which has already been released in the U.K., focuses primarily on Maradona's time at the Italian soccer club Napoli between 1984 and 1992. Although this period would see him at the height of his powers — elevating the team to their most successful era alongside winning the World Cup for Argentina (with the help of a notorious handball against England) — he would also become involved with the local Neapolitan mafia, and develop a major drug addiction that would eventually end with him serving a 15-month ban and leaving in disgrace.

Speaking to THR ahead of the film's premiere in Cannes, Kapadia said that he hoped the fact that Maradona's story wasn't so widely known in the U.S. would make it "much more powerful" to viewers.

HBO will air Diego Maradona on Oct 1.

See the teaser above.