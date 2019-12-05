Julia Garner Becomes Aware of Abuse in Trailer for Harvey Weinstein-Inspired 'The Assistant'

Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh, Kristine Froseth, Jon Orsini and Noah Robbins also star in the Bleecker Street film, while Kitty Green directed and wrote the screenplay about a young woman working for a powerful entertainment mogul.

Julia Garner learns that her work environment is toxic in the first trailer for the Harvey Weinstein-inspired drama The Assistant.

The film follows Jane (Garner), a recent college graduate who lands her dream job as a junior assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul. As Jane follows her daily routine, she becomes increasingly aware of the abuse that takes place in every aspect of her workday.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported in Sept. 2018 that a secret Weinstein-inspired script was being shopped to buyers out of the Toronto Film Festival. Project insiders say that Jane isn't based on one single person and that Green spent 10 months scouring thousands of stories in the public record and talked to many people to create the fictional character. While employed at The Weinstein Co., many allegedly suffered such indignities as coordinating Weinstein's erectile dysfunction medicine injections and cleaning up his office after actress meetings. Both incidents are featured in the script.

The trailer opens with a montage of Jane performing her daily duties, including making copies and stocking the office with water bottles. She then attends a meeting with an HR representative (Macfayden), who tells her that her position is "a tough job" and that she "has what it takes."

Clips depict Jane working in the office as she performs questionable tasks such as arranging a meeting for her boss at a hotel.

After Jane makes a mistake and upsets her boss, she recruits her male co-workers to help compose an apology email that reads, "It was not my place to question your decision. I will not let you down again."

Jane continues to question her job responsibilities as she writes out large checks and witnesses her boss having a young client sign a contract without a lawyer present.

The trailer returns to Jane's meeting with HR, where she asks what she can do to stop the inappropriate behavior. "Do about what?" the HR rep responds.

The Assistant premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. The drama will hit theaters on Jan. 31, 2020.

