Nearly Half of Assistants Receive Financial Aid From Parents, #PayUpHollywood Town Hall Reveals

Eighty-eight percent were considered "rent-burdened" in Los Angeles, movement leaders said at the Sunday event as they discussed initial survey results.

After the #PayUpHollywood hashtag arose on Twitter a month ago and highlighted stagnant wages and demeaning work conditions, assistants and labor advocates revealed new statistics on the industry's entry-level employees and debriefed California employment law at the movement's first town hall on Sunday.

At a packed screening room on Wilshire Blvd. between Miracle Mile and Koreatown, 120 lower-ranking industry employees and other attendees listened to #PayUpHollywood organizers also outline their strategy for the next few months and offer their thoughts on how the industry's assistant structure could be improved. Over 100 tuned into the event's livestream, which was available via CNT Productions' YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The event's organizers and the day's emcees came armed with initial data from the #PayUpHollywood assistant survey, which they revealed 1100 people had taken since it was created in mid-November. Full results from the survey will be revealed in early December.

Liz Alper, a television writer, WGA board member and founder of the #PayUpHollywood hashtag, said that 62.76% of survey takers made less than $50,000 a year before taxes. In order to not be considered "rent-burdened" in Los Angeles, an individual must make $53,600 after taxes a year or over. Eighty-eight percent were considered "rent-burdened" in Los Angeles.

She added that, contrary to in previous generations in Hollywood, assistants are staying in assistant positions for years. Forty-seven percent of survey takers had been assistants for three or more years. Twenty-one percent had been assistants for more than five years.

And many were taking side gigs in order to pay bills: 67.17 percent of survey takers reported having to take work outside their entertainment jobs to supplement their income in order to survive. Almost half of all assistants in the industry were receiving financial help from their parents.

When it came to feelings of anxiety, 91.54% of survey takers said their work conditions led to increased feelings of anxiety.

Alper was joined onstage at the town hall by JKH Consulting president Jamarah Hayner, who is working with #PayUpHollywood to shape policy efforts; Aladdin writer John August, whose podcast Scriptnotes inspired the hashtag with a discussion about assistant pay; Young Entertainment Activists' (YEA) president Allison Begalman; and Jennifer Kramer and Toni Jaramilla of the California Employment Lawyers Association's (CELA), which will be working with #PayUpHollywood on labor-abuse cases moving forward.

Only the event's organizers revealed their full names during the town hall, while attendees who participated in the Q&A section of the event were not filmed on the livestream in order to protect identities and prevent employer retaliation. The event covered entertainment industry assistants in desk jobs, rather than on-set jobs.

In his introduction to the event, August mentioned common themes he noticed when assistants wrote in to the Scriptnotes podcast to discuss their jobs: Most, he said, had college degrees; had taken assistant jobs as starters jobs; and reported "tremendous" expenses required to work their jobs including a paying for a work-appropriate wardrobe, a car and gas, movie tickets and streaming subscriptions.

#PayUpHollywood will also be forwarding appropriate cases to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, which connects sexual harassment, assault and retaliation survivors with lawyers in their state and offers them a free legal consultation.

Moving forward, #PayUpHollywood is planning on creating various "town halls" to discuss labor issues like unionization, California freelancer laws and work conditions at agencies and studios.

When #PayUpHollywood first announced the town hall on Nov. 17, tickets sold out in less than 45 minutes.

More to come.