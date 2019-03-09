At SXSW, Digital Media Bosses Exude Confidence in Their Challenged Businesses

Vox Media C.E.O. Jim Bankoff and BuzzFeed C.E.O. Jonah Peretti used appearances to lay out a path forward for the brands they founded and lead.

The annual South By Southwest conference is not a place for cynicism. But, amid recent headlines about scores of layoffs across their corner of the industry, the leaders of Vox Media and BuzzFeed have used their appearances to make a pitch for the strength of the digital media business and their company's position.

"Believe it or not, I'm extraordinarily optimistic," said Vox Media C.E.O. Jim Bankoff on Saturday. "C.E.O.s shouldn't be C.E.O.s if they don't believe that."

But, he made clear that the business landscape is challenging. "I'm optimistic," he said. "Now, I'm also realistic."

Bankoff's Vox Media was forced to lay off 5% of its employees in Feb. 2018, a round of cost-cutting that was dwarfed by BuzzFeed's decision to cut 15% of its staff in Jan. 2019 in an effort to put the company on a faster and more realistic path to probability.

On Saturday, Bankoff said that people in the industry should be cautious not to conclude that media layoffs spell doom for the industry, citing recent cuts at legacy giants like Disney and 21st Century Fox. "It's an industry in dramatic and painful disruption," he said. "But, it's a disruptive time, and born of that disruption are new ways of doing business and new opportunities to tell stories in beautiful new ways."

BuzzFeed C.E.O. Jonah Peretti made a similar point during his keynote address on Friday morning. "There is a lot of skepticism right now in the market for digital media," he said. "A few years ago, there was a lot of exuberance and people were maybe overly optimistic about digital media. Now, they're maybe overly pessimistic about it. ... There is a really strong future for digital media."

Ahead of his speech, Peretti laid out "The Path Forward for The Internet and BuzzFeed" in a lengthy memo that included some tangible financial details.

"In 2018 and 2019, we will generate over $200m in revenue from business lines that didn’t even exist in 2017," he wrote.

Peretti, in his memo and during his speech, talked about the importance of forging more remunerative publishing relationships with the big platforms. "We are making real progress here, and so are other digital publishers," he said. "A year ago, in Q1 of 2018 we made about $500K in video platform revenue from Facebook; in Q4 of 2018 we made $3M."

He addressed recent rounds of industry cost-cutting in his memo. "The intervening year has been a challenging one for publishers, with thousands of talented people losing their jobs across traditional and digital media," Peretti wrote. "To navigate this crisis, our team has done inspired, tireless work to diversify our business. We made painful decisions to reduce staff, too. The coming year won’t be a cake walk, but I see a clear path to a bright future for BuzzFeed. I’m hopeful the same is true for many of our peers."

During the question-and-answer portion of the event, Peretti was asked to defend his optimism in the industry in light of his company's layoffs, which included about 45 journalists. "Is your optimism justified?" one attendee asked.

Peretti said his optimism is "warranted" and described how his company's strategy has changed. In the old days of digital media, "people were focused on growth and trying to get as big as possible." He added, "Now, I think people are focused on running like real businesses and being profitable and focusing on long-term sustainability. BuzzFeed has gone through that transition, and a lot of other media companies are going through that transition."

Bankoff also made some news on Saturday, revealing that Vox Media will be introducing membership models "later this year" and will also be experimenting with paywalls at some point. Peretti also addressed the possibility of a BuzzFeed paywall, saying that "subscription isn't something we'd do with our entire company," though it could entail a product or feature.